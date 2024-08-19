Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,515 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 842,061 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

