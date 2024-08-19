Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

