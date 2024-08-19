Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after buying an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 726,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $764.86. The stock had a trading volume of 267,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

