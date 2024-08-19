Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Sells $679,750.00 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cinemark Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CNK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.