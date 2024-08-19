CIBC Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$44.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$44.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$44.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

