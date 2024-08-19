Christopher D. Clark Buys 5,400 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Stock

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,400 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,134. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
