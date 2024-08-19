Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

CHR stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.54. 115,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,493. The stock has a market capitalization of C$489.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

