Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.80. 2,109,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,846,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $270.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

