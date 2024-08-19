Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.