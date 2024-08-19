Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 245,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,453 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chenghe Acquisition I by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chenghe Acquisition I by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 251,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Chenghe Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ LATG remained flat at $11.49 during trading on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of -63.83 and a beta of -0.01.

Chenghe Acquisition I Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition I ( NASDAQ:LATG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.

