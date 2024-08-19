Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 685,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,270. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.