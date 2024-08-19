Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.26. 1,587,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,405. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
