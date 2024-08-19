Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 532,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.4% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 434.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $354.40. 1,023,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $357.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

