Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 160.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $142.46. 1,530,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,971. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

