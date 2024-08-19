Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,492. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $404.72 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

