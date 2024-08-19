Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

