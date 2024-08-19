Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 156308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Chakana Copper Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.