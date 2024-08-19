Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Central Plains Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPBI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 1,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497. Central Plains Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Get Central Plains Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Plains Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in Central Plains Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.