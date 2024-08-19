Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.37% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXTP
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.