Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 1.37% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXTP

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 315,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,504. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.