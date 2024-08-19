Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 712 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.12. 266,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.50.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

