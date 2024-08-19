Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 357 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.82. The stock had a trading volume of 128,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.