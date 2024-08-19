Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 255 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 622.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.81 and its 200-day moving average is $259.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $411.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.