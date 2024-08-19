Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $368,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 104,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.