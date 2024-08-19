C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Monday, June 10th.

C&C Group Price Performance

C&C Group Increases Dividend

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.49 million, a P/E ratio of -613.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.27. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 129.60 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 574.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from C&C Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. C&C Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C&C Group

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 44,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £69,317.07 ($88,504.94). 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

