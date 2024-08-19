Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $205.16 and last traded at $204.43, with a volume of 482991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $74,868,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

