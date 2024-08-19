Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV) Insider Sells £82,208.40 in Stock

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) insider John Farrugia sold 685,070 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15), for a total value of £82,208.40 ($104,964.76).

Cavendish Financial Price Performance

CAV stock opened at GBX 11.97 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.55. Cavendish Financial plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.19).

Cavendish Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Cavendish Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

