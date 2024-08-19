Casper Reaches Market Cap of $159.63 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $159.63 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,835,041,014 coins and its circulating supply is 12,235,066,302 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,833,529,334 with 12,233,625,285 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01304528 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,536,821.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

