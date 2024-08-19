Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

PFE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.78. 12,263,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,397,543. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.