Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. 131,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,631. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Insider Transactions at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Schoch sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $53,115.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,251.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 13,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $79,580.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Schoch sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $53,115.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,251.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,783 shares of company stock worth $559,636. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

About Candel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

