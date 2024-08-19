Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,134,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,974,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.2 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

