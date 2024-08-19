Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target to $1.00

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
GWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
