Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CAL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. 601,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,450. Caleres has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

