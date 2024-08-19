BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.22. 636,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,808. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

