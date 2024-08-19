BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BW LPG Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWLP traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 637,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter valued at about $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.