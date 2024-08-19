Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance
BUJAW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1
