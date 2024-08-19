BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 919 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,908. The firm has a market cap of $289.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

