BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4,651.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wingstop by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,147. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $382.75. 65,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,502. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.28. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.65.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

