BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. 229,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

