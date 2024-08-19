BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. 141,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,489. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

