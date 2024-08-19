BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 163.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 110,136 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 307,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,115. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

