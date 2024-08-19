BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,580,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $8.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.95. 1,927,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

