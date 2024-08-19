BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,203 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Zoetis by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 455,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,930. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

