Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.01. 154,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,219. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $5,330,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $4,919,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 385,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.5% during the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

