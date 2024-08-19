Brokerages Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $34.44

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Xencor Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Xencor has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Xencor by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

