Brokerages Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of VRNT opened at $32.80 on Monday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,172,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $14,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,143,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,412,000 after acquiring an additional 232,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 814,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 211,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

