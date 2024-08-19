Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $76.75

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

