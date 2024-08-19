Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $9.58

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LSB Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.