Brokerages Set LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Target Price at $9.58

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.69.
Several brokerages have commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
