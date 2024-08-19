Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

