Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 35,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,551. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

