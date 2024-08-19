BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 261,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 904,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital lowered BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered BRC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $855.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.54 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

